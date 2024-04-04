Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $8.80 on Friday. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

