Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Fox Advisors

Fox Advisors lowered shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Maplebear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Maplebear

Maplebear Stock Performance

Maplebear stock opened at $37.37 on Monday. Maplebear has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maplebear will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $789,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,811,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $789,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,811,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,036,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,923,455.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 and have sold 998,592 shares valued at $28,401,288.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,424,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,369,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,544,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,069,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.