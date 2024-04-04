Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.46 and last traded at $19.65. Approximately 20,941,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 79,590,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 30.50 and a quick ratio of 30.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,225 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth $300,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 266,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 178,578 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.