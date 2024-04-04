Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 1.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $71.51 and last traded at $71.96. Approximately 2,814,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,405,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.20.

Specifically, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,000 shares of company stock worth $9,054,790. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $510,085,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $511,215,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,525,000 after buying an additional 2,908,912 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

