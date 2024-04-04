Maxim Group Increases Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $110.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Maxim Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.10.

Get Celsius alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELH

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $76.65 on Monday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.60. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.86.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,930.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,094,783 shares of company stock worth $62,679,671 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.