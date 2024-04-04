MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Gap Up to $21.65

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.65, but opened at $22.91. MaxLinear shares last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 254,719 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.20.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,482,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,683,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,758,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,811,000 after purchasing an additional 858,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,371,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

