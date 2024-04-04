McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a dividend payout ratio of 54.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

MKC opened at $76.25 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,376,400 over the last ninety days. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,235,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,734,000 after purchasing an additional 105,272 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,404,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,737,000 after purchasing an additional 101,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,190,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,276,000 after purchasing an additional 730,328 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,157,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,591,000 after purchasing an additional 282,006 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

