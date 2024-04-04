Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MRUS opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.10. Merus has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 352.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. Analysts predict that Merus will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,747,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,553,000 after acquiring an additional 319,301 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Merus by 27.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Merus by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,026,000 after buying an additional 751,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Merus by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,735,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Merus by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,373,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,275,000 after buying an additional 376,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

