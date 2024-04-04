Meter Governance Price Reaches $1.83 on Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $65.49 million and $175,868.25 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.83 or 0.00002715 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,414,119 coins and its circulating supply is 35,825,404 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,407,763 with 35,820,609 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.83781766 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $232,117.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.