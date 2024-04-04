Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) PT Raised to $1,300.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.05% from the stock’s previous close.

MTD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,233.25.

Shares of MTD traded down $3.62 on Thursday, reaching $1,327.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,257.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1,158.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

