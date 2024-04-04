Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,714,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $979,918,000 after buying an additional 217,223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,462,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,309,000 after purchasing an additional 322,540 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,800,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $90.05. 874,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,606,827. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.06%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

