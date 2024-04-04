Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,343 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $581,559,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Micron Technology by 43.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $128.01 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $128.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $141.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,435,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,890 shares of company stock worth $26,377,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

