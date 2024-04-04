Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $127.69. 18,761,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,761,971. The firm has a market cap of $141.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.45. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $130.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,226,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,890 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,107 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

