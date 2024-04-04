Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 2.1%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $120.92 and last traded at $121.70. 10,197,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 19,213,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a PE ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $70,970,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,890 shares of company stock worth $26,377,107. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,559,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.