Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $550.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $425.52.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $420.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $275.37 and a 52-week high of $430.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $412.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $6,986,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 38,428 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,168,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

