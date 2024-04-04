MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $1,606.11

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,606.11, but opened at $1,692.98. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,712.48, with a volume of 394,956 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,074.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,083.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $686.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $322,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total transaction of $2,266,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,396 shares of company stock valued at $91,906,115. Company insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

