MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 7.4% Higher

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,739.72 and last traded at $1,725.71. 794,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,263,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,606.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,074.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,083.11 and a 200 day moving average of $686.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total transaction of $8,154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total value of $198,643.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total value of $8,154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,396 shares of company stock valued at $91,906,115. Insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

