Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $128.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $585,515. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

