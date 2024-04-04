Milestone Asset Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Milestone Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

PEP traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.95. 2,254,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,849,680. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

