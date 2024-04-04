Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TIGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. New Street Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $20.67.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

