Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $346.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.64.

ICON Public stock opened at $321.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.25. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $181.92 and a 1 year high of $344.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.13. ICON Public had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ICON Public will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in ICON Public by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

