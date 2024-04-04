monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Up 5.1%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $226.82 and last traded at $226.33. 192,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 807,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNDY. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.43.

Get monday.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MNDY

monday.com Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3,077.00 and a beta of 1.18.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth approximately $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in monday.com by 151.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in monday.com by 240.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in monday.com by 6,322.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.