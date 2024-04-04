Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Trading Up 0.5%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.59 and last traded at $68.31. Approximately 2,953,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 7,237,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

