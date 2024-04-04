Monero 1-Day Volume Reaches $62.91 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $131.82 or 0.00192303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and approximately $62.91 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,584.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $640.01 or 0.00933634 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.50 or 0.00145154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00047968 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00050187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.32 or 0.00140510 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000547 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,419,300 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

