Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Monroe Capital worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRCC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at $296,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,463 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Monroe Capital from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Monroe Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.23. 29,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Monroe Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 0.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.83%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 5,002.50%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

