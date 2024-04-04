Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Up 4.4%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.20 and last traded at $41.13. 38,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 199,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

