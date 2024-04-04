Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 417 shares.The stock last traded at $153.26 and had previously closed at $157.00.
Moog Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.16.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Moog had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $856.85 million for the quarter.
Moog Increases Dividend
Moog Company Profile
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Moog
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Gold Rush: Exploring 5 Sector Giants Amidst Soaring Prices
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.