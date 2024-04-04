Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 417 shares.The stock last traded at $153.26 and had previously closed at $157.00.

Moog Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Moog had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $856.85 million for the quarter.

Moog Increases Dividend

Moog Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Moog’s payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

