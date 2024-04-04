Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Boosted by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 248,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after buying an additional 27,112 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,465.7% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 19,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.11. The stock had a trading volume of 483,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,643,663. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $153.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,835 shares in the company, valued at $25,009,143.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

