Morgan Stanley Raises Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $85.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.36.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $46.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

