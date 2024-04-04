Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.29. 331,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 757,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 8.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MULN. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129,206 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74,722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

