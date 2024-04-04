Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.29. 331,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 757,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
