MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Up 6.7%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 136,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,511,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $552.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MultiPlan Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in MultiPlan during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

