Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (MURGY) to Issue Dividend of $1.14 on May 15th

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.1351 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $49.79.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Further Reading

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

