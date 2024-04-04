National Bankshares Boosts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$112.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOO. DA Davidson reduced their price target on BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BRP from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on BRP from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on BRP from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$105.23.

Get BRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DOO

BRP Stock Down 1.0 %

BRP Increases Dividend

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$100.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$88.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$92.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. The stock has a market cap of C$3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. BRP has a twelve month low of C$77.42 and a twelve month high of C$122.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.