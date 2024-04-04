Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $252.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Nationwide Fund Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,622,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,947 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 28.0% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.90% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $252,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,818,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,901 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,460,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,908,000 after purchasing an additional 991,790 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,072,000 after purchasing an additional 986,942 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.61. The company had a trading volume of 641,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,252. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average of $93.56.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2758 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.