Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0614 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
