Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.70. Approximately 3,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 10,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

Nayax Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $847.53 million, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

About Nayax

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth $1,072,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

