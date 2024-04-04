Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 1.3% on Insider Selling

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $605.51 and last traded at $606.43. Approximately 537,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,449,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $614.31.

Specifically, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.18.

Netflix Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $272.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.3% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $4,860,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 162,050 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $78,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.