New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Down 2.9%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.75. 1,519,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,594,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGD. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.55.

New Gold Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.54.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in New Gold by 11.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 106,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 160,141 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

