NFT (NFT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00014496 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00022639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,427.12 or 0.99530331 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012390 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00132293 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.