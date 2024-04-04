Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Up 8%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares rose 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 91,818,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 95,607,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Nikola alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NKLA

Nikola Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

In related news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth $93,633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,145,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 81.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nikola by 78.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,815,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 67.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after buying an additional 4,690,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.