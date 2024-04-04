NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 29,068,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 56,878,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NIO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.74.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NIO
NIO Stock Up 0.2 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $155,344,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,622,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after buying an additional 5,183,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.