NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 29,068,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 56,878,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.74.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NIO

NIO Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $155,344,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,622,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after buying an additional 5,183,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.