North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Trading Up 2.6%

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) shares shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $23.11. 9,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 64,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOA

North American Construction Group Trading Up 1.5 %

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $625.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 142.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, mining, and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.