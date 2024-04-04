Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Position Cut by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,037,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.60. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

