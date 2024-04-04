NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Down 6.6%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.46. 323,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,393,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

NovoCure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,836.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $33,538.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,921 shares of company stock worth $127,161. Insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NovoCure by 18.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 280.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

