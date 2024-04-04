NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.46. Approximately 323,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,393,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

NovoCure Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,775.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,805.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,775.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 252,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,805.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $26,914.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,921 shares of company stock worth $127,161. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

