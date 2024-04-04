Numeraire (NMR) Trading Down 7% This Week

Numeraire (NMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $217.51 million and $16.83 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for $34.60 or 0.00051153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,738,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,285,710 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

