NYM (NYM) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

NYM (NYM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. NYM has a total market cap of $168.84 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NYM has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

NYM Profile

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,015,018 tokens. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 715,015,017.969077 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.2393979 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $2,508,473.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

