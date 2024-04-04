O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Down 3.2%

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.70. Approximately 368,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,691,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on O-I Glass

O-I Glass Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 152.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 159,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 414.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,576 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 14.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 523,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 65,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 121,495 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.