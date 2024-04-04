Oak Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,035 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,861,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $130.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

