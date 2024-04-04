Oak Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oak Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DLR traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $141.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,942. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

